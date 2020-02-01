Noreco: shape up or else new players coming in

Second district Cong Manuel Sagarbarria told Noreco 2 and its north counterpart Noreco 1 to either “shape up or face more new players in the years to come.”

The new players who signified their interest to supply and help distribute power with the coops are the Gamboa Hermanos and San Miguel Corporation, the country’s biggest power supplier today—and at a cheaper price to the end consumer.

This was the caution of Sagarbarria to the two Noreco coops (1 and 2) who charge what he called “an exorbitant power rate to consumers at P9 to P10 per kilowatt-hour.”

The lawmaker said, Noreco buys power from GreenCore, KeppCo, and Weesom at prices between up to P6 per kilowatt hour.

Sagarbarria who is also an accomplished businessman said the ideal price for Noreco 2 which coveres Dumaguete should be P8 per kilowatt hour. P10pkwh is too expensive, the solon said.

This is on top of so many complaints, he said, including poor customer service wherein a security guard answers consumers call often, but not all the time.

But Noreco management says records will show that they are very good industry performers. They hardly have brownouts except unusual voltage problems, and NGCP maintenance works.

Noreco also claims they have been awarded consistently by national stakeholders as good performers.

The good news for Noreco is that they can still dance their way with gusto up to 2033 since their franchise ends 13 years from now.

“So shape up two Norecos, otherwise, we will foresee more new power players after your franchise shall have expired, and I’m no longer your congressman,” Sagar quipped.