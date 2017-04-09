NORECO2 limping; needs more power

The demand for more power to energize the newly constructed homes and newly opened businesses in Dumaguete City has become so acute that Negros Oriental Electric Cooperative II has to increase the capacity of its Bagacay substation from 20 Mega Volt Amper (MVA) to 50 MVA.

Chito Lozano, head of the Engineering Department of NORECO II, admitted that the new 30MVA transformer has been procured and ready for installation to match the fast pace economic growth of the city. The whole upgrading project costs the cooperative P 60 million and is forecasted to adequately answer the demand for electricity in the city for the next 10-15 years.

NORECO II General Manager Ephraim Taclob said that the impending construction and opening of restaurants, hotels, malls and condominiums prompted the management to serve the rising energy needs of the city.

Lozano estimates that the additional 30MVA transformer would be enough to supply electricity to about 12 Robinson malls (the current Robinson Dumaguete is powered by 2.5MVA). That estimate also provides an idea of the extent of energy needs of the city.

Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo is pleased of the NORECO II management to upgrade its capacity in apparent answer to his request last year when he called upon the cooperative to ensure a stable of power as bullish businessmen pour their investments in the local industries.

Remollo is pushing for the Dumaguete master plan to include the construction of a new government center west of the city complete with modern facilities, bus terminals, and public market while redesigning the old city hall into a regional museum, modernize the public market, major facelift of the Quezon Park and Cathedral to include underground parking areas. All the activities would require additional power, which can be best served by the upgrading project being implemented by NORECO II.

The transfer of the government center is part of the long-term strategy to reduce traffic congestion in the central business district. The city is also in serious negotiations with adjoining towns Bacong, Valencia and Sibulan under the Metro Dumaguete concept to establish a common sanitary landfill as part of the sustainable plan to manage solid wastes.

