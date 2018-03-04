Noreco 2 should explain its electric rate increase

Article Top:

DUMAGUETE CITY – Noreco 2: Please explain in layman’s words your electric rate increase and movement.

You should have so many and enough personnel who can speak the language of the ordinary consumer. Please make them understand your basis of electric rate increase.

Better still hold a press conference or a public forum to explain these technical lingo so that the ordinary consumer may be inlightened and learn how to economize and safeguard the use of electricity.

Noreco 2 says:

Here are the power rates for the month of February and the prompt payment discount for the month of January.

The following is the comparative table of rates for the months of January and February with the relative electric rate increase:

Consumer Type January Rate per kWh February Rate per kWh Increase per kWh Residential Consumers ₱9.4656 ₱9.9742 ₱0.5086 Low Voltage Consumers ₱8.6150 ₱9.1234 ₱0.5084 High Voltage Consumers ₱6.9458 ₱7.4921 ₱0.5463

If the cooperative got a discount from NEA then it should also pass on these discounts to the consuemrs who were actually the ones who paid promptly.

Moreover, the cooperative received the 3.2% Prompt Payment Discount (PPD) given by Green Core Geothermal, Inc. (GCGI) to its clients who pay their power bills promptly.

The table below shows the PPD we got from GCGI:

Billing month Amount of PPD from GCGI (previous month’s power bill) Should be pass-on generation charge per kWh Actual pass-on generation charge per kWh Reduction in generation charge per kWh Reduction in generation charge per month (100 kWh use) January ₱2,938,856.63 ₱5.0813 ₱5.0284 ₱0.0529 ₱5.29

