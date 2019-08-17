NORSU places 4th in passing % of Nat’l Pharmacist Licensure Exams

WISH LIST

In life, there are mo ments of joy, a time to celebrate. Today is one such day: The Negros Oriental State University (NORSU) added another feather to its cap, placing fourth among the top performing universities in total number of examinees who passed the board examinations held Aug. 2 and 3, 2019 in various testing centers across the country. The top ten performing schools are: St. Louis University, 98.80%; University of San Carlos, 98.04%; University of Santo Tomas, 94.81%; NORSU, 90.48%; Our Lady of Fatima University, Valenzuela City, 87.17%; University of the Immaculate Conception, Davao City, 87.01%; Centro Escolar University Manila, 86.48%; San Pedro College, Davao City, 86.32%; Centro Escolar University Makati, 86.09 and University of San Agustin Iloilo, 85.19%.

NORSU is one of the top three high performing universities in the Visayas, along with the University of San Carlos in Cebu City (USC) and the University of San Agustin in Iloilo City. 57 out of 63 examinees passed the licensure exams given by the Board of Pharmacy.

The university has consistently done well in the nine years its graduates had taken the board exams. From 2010-2013, NORSU registered 100% passing rate, consistently scoring well beyond the national passing rate.

Kudos to the Dean of the College of Nursing and Pharmacy, Dr. Dalisay Dumalag, the Asst. Dean and Department Chair, Dr. Analiza Bais and the faculty members. Three of the faculty members are from USC while two are pursuing studies there. Four faculty members have gone to graduate studies in Pharmacy at Cebu Doctors Hospital.

According to Dean Dumalag, some of the key factors behind the successful performance of the graduates were the spiritual values they had instilled in the students. There was a steady stream of encouragement from the faculty members through their group chat in FB’s Instant Messenger. Further, Dept. Chair Analiza Bais and Dr. Dumalag held one-on-one meetings with those who fell below the passing rate of 75% in the review school’s mock exams. Since they could not visit the examinees in Cebu, they requested a NORSU alumnus and former faculty, Pharmacist Jessa Elopre, to keep an eye on the NORSU examinees while they were at the review school in Cebu. The review school also gave the examinees final coaching two weeks before the board exams.

Gem Rose Contiveros, one of the new passers, attributed her success to 10% knowledge and 90% prayers. She had accidentally smudged red ink over her answer sheet in the second module, one of the toughest modules of the test. “I cried over it but I had to carry on, there were still four more modules to go through. Later, when the results were released and I saw my name among the board passers, I was so happy. I just did my best and trusted in God,” she shared.

Karl Jucom went through an intense experience. He woke up feeling sick in early dawn on the first day of the exam. He went to church and had something to eat. “But I felt sick in the stomach, so I went to the pharmacy to buy some medicine, vomiting along the way. Since one of the conditions for taking the exam was to be physically fit, the testing supervisor asked me to prepare a waiver and so I did. I was so sick they had to put a garbage can beside me in case I’d throw up. But I still went through answering the test questions. I did not want to disappoint my aunt and older sister who were supporting me,” he disclosed.

Axel Rose Tumarong, another board passer, was documenting what she did during the preparations for the exams. She attended worship night and prayed that they would all pass. “As the tension got more intense, I went out of my dorm and cried. One medical student who saw me there asked if I was ok. I said yes. For me, it proved that the more people who prayed for me, the higher the probability of answered prayers,” she said.