NORSU to triple enrolment upon free college tuition law

The current 30,000-enrolment in nine campuses of the Negros Oriental State University is ex pected to triple this June class opening soon as the passage into law of the free college education state universities and colleges SUCs will pass the bicameral and plenary stages.

Under Senate Bill 1304, it was passed in the Senate 18-0 in the third and final reading last Monday.

There are still so many thousands of poor but deserving students in Negros Oriental who cannot afford even a NORSU education unless the tuition fee is free of charge under Senate Bill 1304.

This bill has just been passed by the Senate 18-0 in the third and final reading. This also covers private higher learning and vocational institutions. The bill when passed into law grants tuition subsidies and financial assistance.

What “poor but deserving students” exactly means will have to be determined in its implementing rules once the House also passes the bill into law in the bicameral and plenary stages.

Since this is the pet project of President Duterte, the Duterte-dominated party house is expected to pass this without any problem. By June, the implementing rules should already been processed, assuming that the House will pass this bill.

The bill primarily seeks to make “higher education accessible to financially disadvantaged but deserving students,” through tuition subsidies and financial assistance to SUCs.

“In line with the mandate of our Constitution, the State must uphold the right of all citizens to quality education at all levels,” he said in his sponsorship speech.

Under the bill, students currently enrolled at SUCs and other covered institutions, as well as those who will enroll in the future in courses in pursuance of a bachelor’s degree, certificate degree, or any comparable undergraduate degree in any SUC can qualify for the tuition subsidy “provided that they meet the admission requirements of the SUC.”

The bill also seeks the creation of a SUC Tuition Subsidy Fund, a fund for the implementation of the full tuition subsidy for eligible students, which will be administered by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

“This bill is for the Filipino youth who are struggling to finish their college education, and as well as their parents who are working hard to pay for the expenses of their schooling,” Aquino said.

Who are ineligible?

Ineligible for the proposed tuition subsidies are students who had attained a bachelor’s degree or any equivalent degree, as well as people who had been discharged from any higher education institution, or those who “failed to complete their degree or non-degree within a year after the prescribed period in their program.”

Sen. Paolo “Bam” Aquino IV authored and sponsored the bill as then chairman of the Senate Committee on Education, Arts, and Culture. Co-authors of the bill include Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Senators Sonny Angara, Leila de Lima, Sherwin Gatchalian, Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Richard Gordon, Loren Legarda, Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, Cynthia Villar, Joel Villanueva and Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Recto, Angara, Ejercito, Legarda, Villanueva, Gatchalian, and Zubiri also served as the bill’s co-sponsors during its deliberation at the Senate floor.

Aquino assured that the bill would complement other existing policies and laws on scholarship programs such as the Iskolar ng Bayan Act, streamlining the Student Financial Assistance Program (StuFAP) found in the United Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UNIFAST) in the UNIFAST Law, and other scholarships offered by the CHED, Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Department of National Defense (DND), among the other agencies.

Underscoring the measure’s pro-poor orientation, Section 4 of the bill provided for the prioritization of under privileged but deserving students in the admissions processes of SUC, Gatchalian chairman of the Senate economic affairs committee, explained.

“This will ensure that the SUC system will continue to carry out its primary mission: to provide quality and accessible education to Filipinos from marginalized sectors.

Some 93% of students currently enrolled in SUCs come from working class households that need a helping hand in shouldering the high cost of tertiary education. (With a report from Mario B. Casayuran)

