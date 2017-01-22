Not Ultra Vires…

When a government office or agency does not have the power or has lost such power because of valid reasons like expiration of term of an elective official for example, the result of all his or her action without such power or authority is of no effect and therefore technically illegal, or what the law terms as “ultra vires”, an act beyond the power of the one doing such act.

But before this happened in November 2016 when the terms of office of 64,000 barangay officials shall have expired. Pres. Duerte and Congress signed into law RA 10923 in October 15,2016, extending the terms of office of all barangay official until the last week of October this year when barangay elections are reset, including that of the Sangguniang Kabataan election on the same day. (We thought the SK is no more, why is it still being mandated?)

The new Law RA 10923 states that “until their successors shall have been duly elected an qualified, all incumbent barangay officials shall remain in office unless sooner removed or suspended for cause.”

In fact P5.9Billion is set aside in the general fund act of 2016 to be spent in the 2017 barangay and kabataan elections.

With all due respect, we oppose the revival of the Sangguniang Kabataan positions because they have been exploited by old politicians who work behind the scenes just to make their kins get elected including the buying of votes. This is not the way to train future leaders who are oriented with the corrupt ways of the old fogies. Let a new corrupt-free and dynasty- free SK implementing rule be promulgated in order to insulate the youth from corruption by the old fogies. This is our condition sine qua non.

So incumbent barangays can still function as normally like before, since RA 10923 has now extended their terms of office until the last week of October this year.