UMALOHOKAN

A novel corona virus is a new strain that has not been previously identified in hu mans. Coronavirus are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people. There is a worldwide scare of the new virus known as novel Corona Virus which spread worldwide. Hence the World Health Organization of the United Nations declares the Novel Corona Virus, a worldwide infectious disease that can be spread from human beings. Since the coming of the age of tourism, the Novel Corona Virus, originated from the province of Wuhan, China to the rest of the provinces of China and the whole world. So, everybody is supposed to wear a face mask causing a shortage of mask. The Corona Virus has caused a shortage of facemask. The Corona Virus is made in china and the masks are made in china. Not all carriers are Chinese. Anybody could be a carrier if he has been exposed to the Novel Corona Virus. Detailed investigation shows that SARS-COV was transmitted from Civet Cats to humans and MERS-COV from Dromedary Camels to Humans. No specific treatment is currently available so treatment is focused on alleviation of symptoms, which may include fever, dry cough. The first know human infection occurred in early December 2019. An outbreak of the 2019 Corona Virus was first detected in Wuhan, China. The virus subsequently spread to all other provinces of China and some other countries including Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Cambodia, France, the United States and the Philippines. Human to human transmission of the virus has been confirmed. The public should not panic, the Wuhan, China virus is not yet an epidemic in the Philippines. Just be healthy and stay clean, stay in the safe places, stay at home. Go out only when necessary. Not all Chinese are carriers of the viruses. Everything will just come to pass. All scientists in the world are trying to produce a vaccine or cure for the Corona Virus. Do not panic let us Look forward to Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2020.