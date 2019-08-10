NPAs dwell among people

Perhaps a very important factor in seeking unity amidst the insurgency issue is the matter of consistency on both sides.

On one hand, the military personnel come and go because they all have a temporary tour of duty so most of them cannot possibly become close to the people.

On the other hand, the communist insurgents live and mix with the people although mobile. They help, indoctrinate, train, recruit, and eat with the people and invite them to join the NPA. The military usually doesn’t do that on a regular basis.

The people are familiar with the faces of the rebels while they don’t know most of the military men.

Most of all, because of political squabbles among local politicians who divide the people especially during elections, the people cannot develop a consistent or sustained sense of loyalty. The people are confused, and they live in fear of both military and the rebels.