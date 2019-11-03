Nurses National convention 97th yr.

A number of Philippine Nurses Association Officers and members from different institutions of Negros oriental attended the Philippine Nurses Association Annual Convention at Waterfront Hotel and Casino in Lahug Cebu City last October 22-24. The annual convention and gathering of Nurses all over the Philippines also celebrates the 97th Foundation Anniversary and 62nd Nurses Week Celebration with its theme “Beyond Healthcare to Health”.

PHOTOT From L to R Linalyn Ferrer Mabinay RHU, Haziel Mae Capino PNA Treasurer, HCH , Theorose June Bustillo, HOD, SUCN, Theresa Guinoo HOD Dean SUCN, Nenita Tayko HOD, SUCN, Ruth Ann Marino, member, NORSU Bais, Carlisle Reyes NORSU Guihulngan, Susan Hucal, Frances Almira Cal, PNA Chapter President, SUMC, Sheryl Keith Santillan SUMC, Peter Orlino asst. Secretary, FUCN, Nahlee Narciso Mabinay RHU, Charlotte Creer and Ryan Baldomero.

They also received certificate of accreditation from 2020 to 2021 as local accredited chapter