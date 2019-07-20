Off to Indonesia’s 11th ASEAN School Games

Preparations are underway for the hosting of the 12th Association of Southeast Asian school games next year in Dumaguete City Negros Oriental. A team of local and Deped officials left for Indonesia, Wednesday evening, to observe and meet with the organizers of the 11th edition of the international tournament hosted by Semarang City.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo (center) sends off the delegation at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. City to benchmark the 11th ASEAN School Games in Indonesia.

Both Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo and Governor Roel Degamo have accepted the offer of the Department of Education led by Secretary Leonor Briones to host the ASEAN School Games in November 2020.

The delegation from Dumaguete City is composed of City Legal Officer Manuel Arbon; Deped Regional Director Salustiano Jimenez; Assistant City Administrator Dr. Dinno Depositario; Assistant Schools Division Supt. Adolf Aguilar; Farah Diba Gentuya Local Government Operations Officer VII; City Schools Division Supt. Evangel Luminarias; City Information Officer Dems Rey Demecillo, Dr. Juditha O. Mapue, Chief, Curriculum Implementation Division; Rosenie B. Saraña, Education Program Supervisor; Dr. Nelson A. Caday, Chief, SGOD and Angelo Sayson, Division Sports Coordinator.

About 2, 500 student-athletes from the ten countries participating in the games are Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia, Brunei Darussalam, Laos, the Philippines, Singapore, and Indonesia will compete in athletics, swimming, badminton, volleyball, sepak takraw, table tennis, volleyball and basketball.

No government funds were used in the travel as the fare and accommodations are paid for personally by Mayor Remollo.

The members of the delegation will conduct benchmarking activities and meetings with their Indonesian counterparts to discuss and share inputs on the venues, protocols, transportation, ceremonies, security, billeting, marketing, officiating, tours and other concerns as next year’s hosts.