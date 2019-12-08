OFW Family Day 2019

The Overseas Workers Welfare Adminis tration (Owwa) in Central Visayas cel ebrate of the OFW Family Day in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental yesterday December 7, 2019, according to OWWA Usec Nonoy Ligutom.

The event aims to provide an avenue for the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families to bond and strengthen their ties and enjoy the Christmas season with their loved ones. It is also held every December to recognize the OFWs valuable contribution to the country’s development.

This year, about 1,500 OFWs (landbased and sea-based), along with their dependents, are expected to attend.

It was a whole day of fun, entertainment, exciting raffle prizes and special treats for the OFW families, said Owwa in a press release.

Highlights of the event are the Owwa Info Campaign and “Your Face Sounds Familiar” contest, which will be participated by the different OFW organizations in Negros Oriental.

“The attendees took advantage of the offsite Owwa membership renewal, OFW ECard registration and visit Owwa Rebate Help Desk,” said Owwa.

It was held in collaboration with Robinsons Place, Dumaguete City. OWWA said participants registered at the Public Employment Service Office (Peso), 2nd Floor, Bldg. II, Public Market Complex, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental with tel numbers (35) 226- 3530 or (35) 523- 3702. They should look for Miraluna Cadayyuna or Vincent Almayda.

“They also register at Owwa Region 7, 2nd Floor, Dole VII Bldg., Gorordo Avenue corner Gen. Maxilom Avenue Cebu City with contact numbers (032) 254- 3199 or mobile numbers 0918-921-49- 4925 (Smart) and 0 9 1 7 – 6 2 4 – 9 1 1 3 (Globe),” said OWWA.