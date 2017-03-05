“OH LA LA, THE OSCARS”

FOR 89 YEARS, THE ‘OSCARS” has been one of the most watched show in the world. Today, it is viewed by over one billion people, the biggest next to “SuperBowl”. The day after the 2017 Oscars (Monday, RP Time), Steve Harvey (yes,him) tweeted in quoting the late black hero Martin Luther King:’ “Free at last, thank God Almighty, Free at last. “Last year 2016, Steve became infamous when he erroneously announced Miss Columbia as “Miss Universe” and corrected himself to declare Pia Wurztbach as the winner. Now, someone has replaced his infamy.

Given the wrong cue card in the Oscars by the accounting firm of Price Waterhouse, presentor-actors, the ageing Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, wrongly cited “La La Land” but corrected themselves that it was “Moonlight” indeed as the big “Best Picture Award”.

One is right who claimed there is politics everywhere -even in the holy city of Rome where the Pope reigns. So, it seems with the “Oscars”. Our personal favorite was a neo-musical called “La La Land” which netted six other awards (Including Best Director and Best Actress) and was therefore logically “Best Picture” shoo-in.

How did this happen ? That “Moonlight” became the surprise winner when it only got two other awards: one as Best Adapted Screenplay. Huh? Politics?

You see, last year , the Film Academy was slammed for not nominating any people of color for the awards resulting in an Oscar lack of “diversity”. To our minds, the Oscar jurors (2017) overcompensated by choosing ‘ Moonlight” over the obviously more engaging and creative “La La Land”.

-Sponsored-

“Moonlight” is about the struggle of a black homosexual child, Chiron, who was bullied throughout life, mainly because “he was different”. It would appear like a shout back at present American president’s derogatory remarks versus “immigrants, LGBT, people of color and the disabled.” Even at his spiel, Warren Beatty took snide remarks versus the White House prejudices. Trump hit back by saying they screwed up the Oscars because “they are all too much involved with politics. At the Golden Globes Award, the multi awarded Meryl Streep walloped Donald’s biases and Trump called Meryl “overpaid and over-rated actress”.

Oh la la Oscar, politics thy name is Hollywood.

The best Oscar speech belonged, however, to Viola Davis which rendered many in tears, stating” One place where people with the greatest potential are gathered is the graveyard. What stories do I want to tell? Exhume their bodies, exhume their stories. People who dream big and never saw their dreams’ fruition. Those who fell in love and lost.”

Meantime, Aschar Farhadi, Oscar winner for the Best Foreign Film in the “Salesman” snubbed the Dolby Theater event in protest for president Trump’s banning of Muslims of seven nations from entering America.

Special mention has to go to “Hacksaw Ridge,” a World War II film directed by the come-backing Mel Gibson. This film tells the story of Desmond Doss, who, upon seeing violence, vowed never to hold a gun and kill anyone (under religious influence) but went to serve his country as a soldier- medic. In the greatest American- Japanese battle of the war in the island of Okinawa, Japan, the medic single-handedly saved 73 wounded soldiers and even some dying Japanese. He was conveyed the highest recognition for a Congressional Valor of Honor- the only war objector to be given such an applause. Winning two Oscar trophies, “Hacksaw Ridge” proved that heroes are not just who fight and die but also those who prevent others from dying.

But that stunning film cannot match the engagement that “La La Land” offers the movie buff, regardless of whether he likes music or not. As one critic described seeing “La La Land,” “One leaves the theater with a smile on his face, a song in his heart, and one inch of space between the sole of his shoes and the ground.” This is a story centered in Los Angeles where soul mates Mia (Emma Stone) and Sebastian ( Ryan Gosling) became ill-fated lovers drawn away from their true love by the exigencies of modern life of earning a living and striking it big. The movie tried to show “what it might have been” if they had decided for love over material prosperity. Love as a casualty in life can be a poignant theme.

We thought Hollywood would not make such movies like “La La Land” any longer -affected by the fast paced world and fleeting pleasures. But it did. That it lost to “Moonlight” is to showcase a casualty of politics injected into an ideally faceless, objective juror of arts and charm -called the Oscars.

And as one Oscar performer Lin Miranda sang “Both Sides Now “:

Moon and June and ferries wheels

The dizzy dancing way you feel

And every fairy tale comes real

I’ve looked at love that way

But now, it’s just another show

You see them laughing when you go

And if you cried ,don;t let them know

Don’t give yourself away

I’ve looked at love from both sides now

From give and take, and still somehow

It’s love’s illusions I recall

I really don’t know love , at all.

For comments: email to dejarescobingo@yahoo.com or bohol-rd@mozcom.com