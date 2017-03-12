Old bills until Mar 31

Some P26 billion of New Design Series (NDS) or old banknotes are still in circulation which is due for replacement until March 31 this year.

“This is the reason why the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) decided to extend the deadline for the exchange of NDS with New Generation Currency (NGC),” explained Sr. Research Specialist Greg Baccay of BSPDumaguete Branch. With this, BSP has called on the public to replace the old bills before deadline at any authorized banks or BSP for this will have no monetary value starting April 1, 2017. Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who still have in their possession NDS banknotes can register their banknote holdings at BSP’s website, said Baccay. The NDS banknote exchange facility provided by the BSP shall be limited to P50,000 for each OFW.