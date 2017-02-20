One Billion Rising: DSWD NIR Calls to End Violence Against Women

As a firm advocate of the protection and empowerment of women, the Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office Negros Island Region (DSWD NIR) participates in the “One Billion Rising (OBR)” global annual campaign with the theme, “Solidarity against the Exploitation of Women”.

DSWD OIC Regional Director, Shalaine Marie S. Lucero led a flash mob recently at the Ninoy Aquino Freedom Park with the field office’s staff.

“As a woman and leads this agency, let us all join and support the campaign which calls to end violence against women”, expressed Lucero.

Gabriela, Gabriela Women’s Party, One Billion Rising Philippine Task Force Groups and One Billion Rising Director Monique Wilson launched last September 20, 2016 the 2017 1 Billion Rising Solidarity Against Exploitation of Women campaign series of protest actions.