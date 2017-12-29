An Open Letter on Same Sex Marriage by Atty. Lyndon Caña

ZD’s TRIVIA

Dear Mr. President, Senators of the Republic, Congressmen, local Sanggunians, fellow Filipinos:

I am writing to you all as a particle of sovereignty, appealing to all the leaders of the land, as well as to all our people in this our beloved nation the Philippines.

There seems to be a gallop like a thundering herd of a marauding army to impose same sex marriage on the land, with all its underpinnings, implications, philosophy, and belief system.

BIG WONDER:

In a nation where two of its most predominant religions, Christianity and Islam, that both consider same sex marriage as an abomination, there seems to be no stopping to the march of this proposed legislation.

Yes, in a democracy and pluralistic society, there is a need to co-exist and respect one another regardless of religion, creed, belief, or color of skin. Because of that, though many find it tragic and sad, we respect people for what they are or who or what they think they are inspite of who they really are biologically.

We do not condone their ridicule or persecution, and we do not encourage their bullying. We work with them, live with them, relate with them, in utmost respect and civility.

But to recognize and protect by law same sex union, or gender preference, or cohabitation, and proposing to put them in the same plane and level as man-woman, husband-wife relationship which is what the God we worship ordains and directs, and to punish those who will not dignify this new anti-God proposition, is something this nation will hopefully prevent or avert.

I will leave the Constitutional and legal arguments to the experts. I will just appeal to WHAT WE ALL ALREADY KNOW, in the hope that we will soulsearch and have a timely awakening:

First, there is a God, and that is a fact. More than all the arguments showing the existence of God and His identity, the debate was decisively settled when Jesus Christ came to earth 2,000 years ago. He claimed He was from God, and was one with God, and he who has seen Him has seen God. Amidst insult and ridicule, he validated his claims by walking on water, rebuking the storm, healing the sick, and raising the dead. And to finally settle all doubt, he said crucify the Son of Man (referring to Himself) and in three days He will rise from the dead (please see Mark 9:31).

They crucified Him and three days later He rose from the dead. So incontrovertible was the evidence of His resurrection that his erstwhile enemies, the Romans, later on made Him the center of the calendar system. All things before Him are B.C. (Before Christ), and all things after His ascension are A.D. (Anno Domini, in the year of our Lord). He is the very center of the calendar that governs us all…

And during all His earthly life, Jesus the Christ QUOTED ONLY ONE AUTHORITY – THE BIBLE. He NEVER cited any other book, or writing, or authority. He always said, “Behold, it is written…”

Now this God, and the Bible which tells us the mind and heart of God, is very clear on the subject matter of same sex marriage. First, we affirm that we are all sinners (Romans 3:10, 23), that God loves all people (John 3:15, Romans 5:8, 2 Peter 3:9, 1 John 4:10).

However, we equally affirm that the same God Who loves all people and all sinners, also said that there are only two sexes, male and female (Mark 10:6, quoting Genesis 5:2), and that having sex with a person of the same gender, or living with another person of the same gender as one’s spouse, is an ABOMINATION to the Lord, and certain and decisive judgment is assured upon those who do it, promote it, legitimize it. (Romans 1:26-28, Jude 1:7, 1 Tim, 1:8-10, I Cor. 6:9, Leviticus 18:22, Leviticus 20:13).

The two most famous judgments of the earth and of a city in the Bible – Noah’s flood and Sodom and Gomorrah – were all brought about by, among others, sexual sins, especially perverted sex.

And all those who believe in God, who submit to His Word, are called upon to protest wickedness and trumpet God’s revealed will.

So, in the name of the God of the Bible, and for the sake of the protection of our beloved nation the Philippines, as a particle (just a dust) of sovereignty I APPEAL:

1. to President Duterte, PLEASE MAKE UP YOUR MIND not to bring this country to a curse; please do not be the President who distinguishes himself as the one under whose watch same sex marriage came upon the land, which is an influence of a decadent aspect of western culture upon us, and to ask your men in Congress to stop further moves to legalize samesex marriage in the Philippines; LEAD THIS NATION INTO REJECTING THIS ABOMINATION, please, Mr. President!

2. A law on CIVIL UNION will cover all sexes without destroying the sanctity of our God-instituted marriage;

3. to the SENATE AND CONGRESS, especially to Speaker Alvarez, please examine your souls and ask the Spirit of the Lord to speak to you if you should bring same sex marriage upon this land, and to prevent yourselves from bringing a curse to this land, and to your selves and to your families;

Please remember, your positions are a BLESSING OF THE LORD, and at the end of the day, you owe your ALL to Him, and not to the political party.

I appeal especially to CONGRESSMAN GREG G. GASATAYA of Bacolod – YOU KNOW YOUR GOD AND YOUR BIBLE. THE PARTY IS NOT YOUR GOD. Your initials are GGG. Don’t forget GOD, GOD, GOD! Please do not be ashamed of your faith and the faith of your parents and the faith which you know in your heart to be true! STAND AGAINST SAME SEX MARRIAGE!

4. to our LOCAL SANGGUNIANS, I appeal to you all, especially here in Negros Island, and in the City of Bacolod, to please PASS SANGGUNIANG RESOLUTIONS EXPRESSING THE SENTIMENT OF YOUR RESPECTIVE LGU’S that you are AGAINST LEGITIMIZATION OF SAME SEX MARRIAGE; if you will do this, I believe you will cause the Heavens to mark the respective provinces, cities and towns that you represent FOR PROTECTION AND FAVOR in case our national leaders shall persist with their plans;

I make this appeal ESPECIALLY TO OUR BELOVED NEGROS OCCIDENTAL AND BACOLOD SANGGUNIANGS – please STAND FOR GOD and pass this resolution quickly!

5. to ALL OUR PEOPLE, please write and speak to the President, the senators, your congressman, your sangguniangs, to please STAND UP FOR GOD AND NOT BE AFRAID OR ASHAMED TO STAND UP FOR HIM in these days of increasing wickedness all over the world.

I cry and I pray that, for all our advances in technology and science, for all our vaunted modernism, we will remember where we come from – we are all created by God, and where we are all going – to His throne where we will FACE HIM SOMEDAY, and where there will be no political party, President, senator, and congressman standing beside us. Just us and God, one on one, face to face.

I hope and pray that God’s thoughts and opinions STILL MATTER to us today.

And His stand is clear and unequivocal – NO TO SAME SEX MARRIAGE!

May the Philippines be found standing with God!!!

AMEN!!!

(BY ATTY. LYNDON CANA)

RELATED ARTICLE

Degamo will fight dismissal order

For business solutions, contact our partner Ako Philippines – they are offering website services, creative graphics and branding solutions, it & automation and business consulting.