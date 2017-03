Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Local officials enumerated the benefits that the local fisher folk will get once a new fish port will be established in Calindagan with the assistance of the Bureau of Fisheries and Acquatic Resources. Flanking Mayor Remollo are Calindagan Barangay Captain Nelson Noay (seated left) and Engineer Wilfredo Oira (right).

