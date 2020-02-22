Oppression vs Motivation

EDITORIAL

The best way to control, is to motivate, not oppress.

The main reason why both the Marcos and Duterte regimes have virtually failed to institute lasting reforms is because strict policies are seemingly imposed with fear and oppression, rather than with motivation.

Just like in the old Spanish, Japanese and American regimes, they imposed good and strict policies yet with oppression. The natural tendencies of people is to repulse and rebel. In short, “when the cat is away, the mice will play.”

This is why in the Philippines, discipline is seemingly imposed with fearful oppressive force rather than motivational force. Jesus Christ imposed discipline with Love. And he got it.

And most of all, in the Philippines, we have good strict overflow of laws, BUT (mostly) these are NOT IMPLEMENTED. Our enforcers play favorites. That is why the unfavored ones, repulse, if not rebel.

“We will sack anyone even with a WHIMP of corruption.” Nicely said. …. But then: “I still have my trust and confidence in this what you call corrupt monkey.” There goes your discipline.

Even the Church itself, propagators of high moral standards, yet, everybody knows their scandal-ridden hierarchy, who cover up the infractions of their favored ones.

One country Singapore, the once poor, now rich little country, have few people inside their jails. Because the people themselves are inculcated with self-discipline, no need for enforcers to track each others’ backs. Most importantly, their laws ARE IMPLEMENTED FAIRLY WITHOUT FAVOR.

The Pastillas crooks at the Bureau of Immigration who allowed corrupt Chinese pogos to buy visas, even by the billions, are a clear example of mice, just waiting for the cat to look the other way.

So, what shall we do?