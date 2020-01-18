ORATIO IMPERATA: Diocese leads fund raising for TAAL volcano evacuees

Diocesan Bishop Julito Cortes of Dumaguete, is leading the flock of believers in joining a call for financial help to the evacuees and homeless victims of the Taal Volcano eruption.

He has circularized the call to all parishes of Negros Oriental in response to a specific call from the Archdiocese of Lipa, thus all collections from all parishes on Jan 26 will be given to the archdiocese of Lipa to be bought with essentials for the TAAL evacuees.

In a letter to the CHRONICLE, Bishop Cortes said:

“Since Archbishop Garcera of Lipa is asking for financial support because of the tremendous needs there for Evacuees, we are requesting that from January 20 to 25, the Parish Offices in the Diocese will be open for individual donations; then on January 26 (Sunday), there will be a Collection in all the Masses in all Parish Churches for Taal evacuees and refugees from the volcano eruption there.

“The Collection will be turned over to the Diocesan Economus, Fr. Lyndon Zerna, and will be sent directly to the Account of the Roman Catholic Bishop of Lipa (The Most Rev. Gilbert Garcera). The whole affected area belongs to the Arch. of Lipa.

“There are news of fake accounts being used to take advantage of this calamity, so we have to be sure the hard earned contribution of our people will be safe.

“This Sunday (January19, Feast of the Sto. Nino, the Collection will be for the Holy Childhood, a collection to be forwarded to the Vatican for distribution to needs children in the whole world. This has been scheduled already by the CBCP before this Taal eruption.

Thanks for helping us disseminate this Ely. As we pray for all those affected, we thank God and pray for the Diocese too that we be spared from the ill effects of calamities. Let us be generous to those who need our help in this moment.”

Give to the TAAL evacuees.Send your cash donations to the diocesan center at the Cathedral office.

LET US ALL PRAY:

ORATIO IMPERATA

Almighty and merciful God,

We come to you in the midst of extreme trial and challenge brought upon us by the eruption of Taal Volcano.

We cry out to you filled with faith that your mighty hand can save us from the volcano’s thunderous and fiery outbursts.

Lord keep safe and free from harm and danger all of us but most especially the sick and disabled, the poor and the helpless, the children and those who are alone with no one to care for them.

Stir up in us the spirit of compassion, charity and mercy towards our vulnerable, suffering and weak brothers and sisters.

As we face this natural disaster help us increase our respect and care for the environment.

We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, God forever and ever. Amen.

Mary, Mother of Mercy, Pray for us

St. Michael the Archangel, Pray for us

St. Joseph, Pray for us.

St. Lorenzo Ruiz, pray for us.

St. Pedro Calungsod, pray for us.