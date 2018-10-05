UMALOHOKAN

An ordinary man cannot understand in flation, specific taxes, and other economic problems. What he understands is that the price of rice has gone to P50.00 per kilo. Same goes for chicken and other meat. An ordinary Filipino does not understand all these things so, Mr. President, you still enjoy a high popularity rating. I cannot understand why Imee Marcos in the survey will be among the top winners. Where is Imelda Marcos? Where is Meniong Teves?

Where are the electric cars that are viable? Necessity is the mother of invention. It is good if gasoline will reach P100.00 per liter so that we will have new electric cars to replace our fossil driven cars. When will the gasoline consuming cars become fossils of the past? This reminds me of the lyrics of the song composed during the Vietnam War:

“Where have all the soldiers gone?

Gone to graveyards every one,

When will they ever learn? When will they ever learn?

Where have all the graveyards gone?

Long time passing,

Where have all the graveyards gone?

Long time ago,

Where have all the graveyards gone?

Covered with flowers every one,

When will we ever learn?

When will we ever learn?”

Where have all the politicians gone? Gone to graveyards everyone.