“Our children’s eyes today”

VISION MATTERS

“Today’s children are tomorrow’s future.” Thus, children’s eyes should be healthy, clear and binocularly functioning. By having their vision screened annually, we can prevent future visual impairment. At what age can we start checking their eyesight? What is the major cause of concern in children’s eyes?

As early as 6 months old, an Optometrist comprehensively checks and detects visual abnormalities, if present. There are eye exams specifically for children that a registered Optometrist can perform. Measuring their visual acuity (letting them read at a certain distance or by looking at some pattern), evaluating the retina by using an ophthalmoscope (the innermost layer of the eye), objectively checking the eye grade by using a retinoscope, refraction (subjectively getting the eye grade), binocular vision tests (how two eyes work together) and by checking the eye pressure (intraocular pressure) are just a few procedures out of many.

More children are getting myopia at younger ages than before and this is a major cause for concern especially in the Philippines where myopia prevalence has been steadily increasing each decade.

This is because children nowadays are exposed to near activities more than outdoor activities. Some solutions already address this. By performing a comprehensive eye exam, an appropriate myopia management solution will be recommended to the child. Managing myopia is challenging because some parents are apprehensive about the solutions available, children may not be compliant or parents don’t have the financial capacity to sustain during the process. Let us be responsible for making sure that our children’s vision will be preserved healthily because they are our future.