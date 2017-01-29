OUR JOURNEY TO NSPC

ABC Learning Center, the school that I am connected with as teacher and administrator, has always been active in the Schools Press Conference. This is an avenue by which student writers get the opportunity to hone their skills in expressing themselves through campus journalism. Since this is essentially a contest, these budding journalists get to test their mettle against their counterparts in the bid to represent their respective regions to the grand competition, the National Schools Press Conference (NSPC).

This year, Pagadian City hosted NSPC. By sheer determination and a bit of good luck, our Tanjay campus produced one finalist to the Nationals in the person of Denise Errin Gayo. She bested other editorial writers in the Negros Island Region (NIR) as she clinched first place in Editorial Writing English Division Elementary Level during the Regionals held in Bacolod City sometime December of last year. By virtue of that win, she yielded the honor to represent NIR for the same category in the Nationals.

Getting to Pagadian was already a challenge in itself. The unfriendly weather condition was this close to discourage us from covering the necessary distance by sea and by land to get to where we should be. Denise, however, proved to be such a trooper. Despite the danger of big waves and the ever present threat of delay or cancellation, she still was rearing to go with positivity and excitement. Sometimes, it does take a child for us to see the silver lining in an otherwise ominous horizon.

The weight of the responsibility on Denise’s shoulders became more evident as soon as we got to Pagadian City. There were more than a thousand young writers like herself who would try and come out as the top campus journalist by the end of the NSPC. While yes, it was an honor to represent NIR, the responsibility that came with it is truly enormous. It can get a little overwhelming if you think about it but given that Denise is the person that she is, she took it all in stride with a carefree smile and a humble spirit.

We will know the results later this week but whichever way the cookie crumbles, it truly was a singular experience. You see, I was once like Denise. I was a campus journalist back in the day and events like the NSPC made such a mark in my life that I want to share the same experience with my own pupils. The challenging journey to get to the contest venue, the magnitude of one’s responsibility in representing the school and consequently the region, the people that you meet, the places that you discover — these come part and parcel of being a campus journalist. My love to write and in a larger sense, the appreciation of one’s freedom of expression, I attribute to my time as a young writer much like Denise is now. My hope is that she takes this experience and uses it to further fuel her passion to speak her mind, to inspire others to think through the power of her words, and to commit to the pursuit of truth especially in a time when media is so convoluted by such negativity and utter falseness.

We came home exhausted but fulfilled. Our six-day NSPC journey was truly worth it. We bear awesome memories and a great deal of learning. To the winners of this year’s NSPC, I bid them the sincerest congratulations. And to Denise, let me just say that your parents and I, as your teacher, are truly proud of you and what you have accomplished. I hope that you continue using your gift of writing to make this world a little better.