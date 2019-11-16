GUEST EDITORIAL

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Dumaguete strongly condemns the November 7, 2019 murder of broadcast journalist Dindo Generoso. His violent death not only shatters our sense of safety in what we perceive as a peaceful Dumaguete City and a peace-loving Negros Oriental but also tempts us to believe that no one is safe in our city and province nor can peace be attained in our day.

The diocese, therefore, appeals to our local and national authorities to pour their resources to solve his killing and those of others in recent past. A speedy resolution, after thorough investigations of this spate of killings, will certainly assure our people that evil is not commonplace in our communities.

Borrowing the words of His Excellency, Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, Papal Nuncio to the Philippines during his visits to our City , the diocese wishes “to express solidarity, sorrow, condolences, to those who are affected” and to tell everyone “that violence is not the answer to end conflict.” Our prayer to the family in the means of their sorrows our prayers for the internal rest for those who have died.

May St. Catherine of Alexandria strengthen our faith in the Lord during these days of uncertainty and may our Guardian Angels always keep us free from harm.

God bless us all! (Bishop Julito B.Cortes, D.D)