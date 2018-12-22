Over 25,711 indigents to receive Christmas cash gift in Dumaguete

INFOBYTES

Over 25,711 persons with disabilities (PWDs), indigent families, and senior citizens will receive Christmas gifts or “Pamaskong Handog” worth Php12,855,500 million from the city government of Dumaguete.

According to OIC-City Social Welfare head Suzette Duran, the cash gifts for senior citizens will be given as long as they can show their valid identification cards and not merely limited to those who are active members of the various associations. Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo has ordered the expansion of the coverage of the annual Pamaskong Handog program to include 8,337 senior citizens, 769 PWDs, and 16,605 indigent families. (By Jennifer C. Tilos)

Dumaguete, telco assure CCTV system up by 2019

By Jennifer C. Tilos

Dumaguete City has signaled PLDT to start this month the initial stage of installation of 336 units of CCTV cameras that will improve the city’s anti-crime drive, traffic management and disaster response.

With this, Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo endorses the request of PLDT for the Negros Oriental Electric Cooperative II management to permit the use of their electrical poles for the installation of CCTV cameras in strategic locations in the city. Both Mayor Remollo and PLDT assured NORECO II that the cameras will be “properly installed in accordance with Outside Plant Practice and shall not interfere with the main functionalities of the poles.”

NegOr OFW families get free gov’t services

By Roi Lomotan

Family members of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Negros Oriental availed of free consultation and other services from government agencies during the Regional Forum on Migration and Consultation with Migrant Agencies and Organizations held recently in this city.

The agencies that participated in the event were the Department of Foreign Affairs, Social Security System, Pag-IBIG Fund, PhilHealth, Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Department of Health, National Reintegration Center for OFWs, and the Department of Labor and Employment. The aforementioned agencies provided assistance and information materials on their social services, information about human trafficking, and updates on their membership records.

Cusi: Scientific assessment of going nuclear is ok

The Department of Energy (DOE) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on December 10 had conducted the Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INRI) Mission at the Shangri-La Makati hotel as part of the activities of the Nuclear Energy Program Implementing Organization (NEPIO).

“In the spirit of technology neutrality, I decided to reignite the discourse on nuclear power despite its being taboo,” Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi underscored. DOE is openly considering the feasibility of introducing nuclear power into the energy mix of the country in the race to provide uninterrupted, secure, reliable, sustainable, and affordable electricity throughout the archipelago.