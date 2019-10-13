“OVERKILL” says Council; Mayor cites NBI bullying

The City Council’s urgent special session presided by Vice Mayor Alan Gel Cordova described the warrantless arrest by NBI agents of nine innocent Candau-ay dumpsite workers as an “overkill” Thursday afternoon even as the NBI agents except by email, never fully coordinated with their NBI city counterparts, much more with the City Mayor.

Thus, the City administration deems an investigation by the Department of Justice is in order.

WHO GAVE THE ORDERS?

Vice Mayor and City Council Presiding Officer Atty Alan Gel Cordova asked the question:

From whom did the Manila NBI agents get such sweeping orders and funding to fly to Dumaguete from Manila without the knowledge of the Secretary of Justice, their boss, who, shockingly, was the last to know?

Mayor Felipe Remollo clarified that had the NBI agents coordinated with him, he would have informed them that closure orders of the dumpsite were already issued years back even before he assumed office. That his administration was already able to submit the required Safe Closure and Rehabilitation Plan of the Candau-ay dumpsite that was duly approved by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. That is why the closure process was still a work in progress as of the moment.

City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo pointed out that the arresting team from NBI did not even have any copy of the four-year old purported closure order from the DENR of the Candau-ay dumpsite. In fact, the NBI team did not fully and officially coordinate with their local counterparts, the Philippine National Police, the regional and provincial offices of the DENR.

That is why later in the night, the NBI head office apparently phone the arresting agents, whoever sent them to Dumaguete, to release the poor ENRO workers. On that same night, the innocent workers were released from NBI custody also upon the persuasion of Mayor Remollo.

For these reasons, City Government will request the Dept of Justice for an investigation to establish the legitimacy and conduct of the agents from NBI Manila when they arrested the employees of the Environment and Natural Resources who were arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly unloading garbage in the Candau-ay dumpsite.

WHY WARRANTLESS?

Top officials of the city deplored the warrantless arrest and near detention of seven employees of the Environment and Natural Resources Office by agents from the National Bureau of Investigation in Manila who treated the workers like common criminals, city hall lamented.

Friday morning, the City Council held an emergency session to seek a more accurate narration of the incident and to reassure the employees of the city government’s full support to the traumatized employees.

Vice-Mayor Alan Gel Cordova branded the operation as an “overkill” considering that the NBI agents treated the employees like hardened criminals and apprehended them with guns drawn pointed at them. There were even reports that shots were fired as if the workers resisted or were armed.

Cordova said that it would have been more credible and laudable if the NBI applied the same level of passion and heavy handed tactic against armed criminals, drug pushers and other violent gangs.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo met with the arresting NBI team in order to explain the side of the local government and to provide moral and legal assistance to the arrested employees namely Ramon Larena, Jesus Lazaga, Anthon Van Vendiola, Anjoe M. Naguit, Arnold Loyola, Dodong Caro, Ma. Erlinda Sarne and Junmar Andres.

City Legal Officer Manuel Arbon and Assistant City Administrator Dr. Dinno T. Depositario accompanied Mayor Remollo who facilitated their release from the custody of the team from NBI Manila in the same evening.

It is the reason why the 4th closure order along the P 2.5 million fine was not imposed after the DENR was convinced that the city government was serious in the implementation of the CLOSURE plan of the dumpsite and the establishment of a sanitary landfill and Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) in a sizable lot bought by the city in Candau-ay. The work is now in progress. The NBI apparently did not know this.

It would be irresponsible if the city closes the dumpsite when the construction of the MRF is still ongoing while the approval of the proposed sanitary landfill remains pending before DENR. Abrupt closure of the dumpsite would mean halting the collection of all garbage, which would threaten the health and sanitation of both 150,000 city residents and tourists.

WANT TO KNOW

Councilor Manuel Sagarbarria wanted to know who made the complaint against the city’s dumpsite operations that triggered the operation implemented by NBI agents from Manila no less.

However, Atty. Arbon said that he has only a vague suspicion yet as to who was behind the special operation and why of all the cities and municipalities in the country, Dumaguete City was singled out by the NBI Environmental Crime Division. Arbon stressed the need to ferret out the truth. All the three congressmen of the province must help to seek out the truth for the sake of their constituents.

Both Councilors Lilani Ramon and Edgar Lentorio Jr. also expressed their concern of the emotional toll that the incident inflicted to the lowly employees who were simply doing their job of collecting the garbage throughout the city and its residents.

Dr. Depositario assured that the City Government will provide mental and emotional intervention to the affected employees so they could regain their confidence and passion to work.

Vice-Mayor Cordova appeals to the neighboring cities and municipalities to help find a suitable lot that would pass the requirements of the DENR considering that the Dumaguete is smallest in terms of land area, but hosts a day time population of 400,000 coming from other LGUs who eat, shop, work and do business in the city.

Cordova said that managing our trash is everybody’s business. Thus, even if all the officials of the city will be arrested along with all the employees, the problem of closing the dumpsite and opening a sanitary landfill would remain unresolved unless everyone cooperates rather than whine about it.