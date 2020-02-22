P1.05 M in cash aid given to fire victims

Hundreds of fire victims of Barangay Calindagan received cash assistance from the City Government of Dumaguete along with rice, slippers and other basic necessities at the City High School Gymnasium, Thursday.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo supervised the distribution of the city’s relief to the fire victims with the City Social Welfare and Development Office, Barangay officials of Calindagan led by Punong Barangay Maria Isabel Sagarbarria, Cong. Manuel Sagarbarria, Vice-Governor Mark Macias, Cong. Jocelyn Limkaichong and City Councilor Bernice Elmaco.

Vicky Kitane of the Mayor’s Office said that the cash assistance from the City Government amounted to P 1.05 million at P 10, 000 each of the 59 households that were totally destroyed; P 5, 000 for the partially damaged home and P 3, 000 each for the 151 renters.

Neophyte Senator Bong Go accompanied by his celebrity friends Philip Salvador and Victor Neri entertained the assembled victims of the recent fire in Barangay Calindagan at the City High School Gymnasium, Thursday.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo joined other local officials in welcoming Senator Go including Vice-Governor Mark Macias, Cong. Manuel Sagarbarria, Cong. Jocelyn Limkaichong, Barangay Captain Ma. Isabel Sagarbarria, Councilor Bernice Elmaco and other barangay officials.

Senator Go, Salvador and Neri serenaded and entertained the fire victims who were visibly pleased with the visit after enduring the tragedy of losing their homes and belongings.

Earlier, Go went to the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital to present the replenishment of the funds for the Malasakit Center. Governor Roel Degamo, Cong. Sagarbarria and Mayor Remollo were also present there during the turnover.

Before departing for Davao City, Senator Go and his friends donated their shoes, watches and sunglasses to some persons chosen among the audience.

Go promised to give each family of the victims of the fire a financial assistance of P 2, 000, school uniforms for the students, clothes and grocery items.

The National Housing Authority will also evaluate each family if they would be eligible to receive housing materials or a new home.