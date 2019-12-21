P1.8M shabu raid in Camanjac; PNP

A raid by the joint operatives from the Philippine National Police and PDEA on the strength of a search warrant yielded P1.8 million worth of shabu and the arrest of 2 suspects in Barangay Cadawinonan, Tuesday.

This is one of the biggest haul of illegal drugs just before the year ends. Authorities identified the suspects as Giselle E. Diez, 22, and Kevin Jeff Santillan, 27, who yielded several plastic packs containing suspected shabu weighing 275 grams and other paraphernalia.

The raid was conducted on the strength of the search warrant issued by Judge Marie Rose Inocando-Paras the 1st Vice-Executive Judge of Dumaguete City.

Meanwhile, a resident of La Libertad was arrested in Mantuyop, Siaton in a buy bust operation by the Siaton PNP. The suspect Hubert Carino Libo-on Jr. yielded 2 heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected shabu. In the course of his arrest, a .38 caliber pistol was also confiscated along with three live bullets.