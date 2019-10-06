P22M colon bridge in 299 days

Mobilization in the construction of the full span concrete bridge in Colon at the back of Foundation University has started with the removal of electric posts and damaged river dike as the priority to further clear the work site.

CONTRACTOR Joint Venture of Jaime Ching Enterprises and Supreme Mega Structure Builders Incorporated IS CONTRACTED TO FINISH AND complete the project, barring any fortuitous event, in the next 299 days.

Those using the Colon Bridge connecting Barangay Taclobo and Bagacay are advised to take alternative routes while construction is ongoing.

The City Government and the administration of Barangay Taclobo along with the engineers of the project will continue to consult the affected residents to address their concerns as the works.