P22M ukay-ukay raided

Joint efforts of law enforcement teams swooped down upon a rented house of a certain Chinese national in Banilad this City 4 kilometers from Dumaguete, a haul of used clothing, worth a minimum of P2.2Million in accrued costs not to include shipping and taxes due the government.

Ukay Ukays are used clothing which are supposed to be given FREE as donation to poor countries by the more affluent ones. But these have become big business to some who are able to secure such donation and manage sometimes to evade government taxes because they intend to sell it in the flea markets in the rural aras.

One can see bundles of ukay ukay used clothings which even find they way into big and medium size malls, and sold at cheaper prices which attract a lot of customers because a little washing and pressing can make them look elegant and worth wearing. Infact many milionaires who have simple tastes prefer to use ukay ukay clothings b ecause of their simple history and taste.

Most of all, they do not want to be recognized as rich people. They want to be regarded as simple and unassurming bunch of citizens..

According to ther Customs office, selling ukay ukay clothes acquire the status of selling imported goods without taxes being pad, thus, they are virtual smugglers.

BY JUANCHO GALLARDE

DUMAGUETE CITY – The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Negros Oriental headed by Lt. Col. Ariel Tolorio Huesca conducted a raid upon a warehouse in Barangay Banilad due to alleged violations of the law banning the sale of used clothing locally known as ukay-ukay

A search warrant was issued by MTCC Judge Dinah Tabada-Chu for violation of RA 4653 which expressly states the prohibition of commercial importation of textile articles commonly known as used clothing and rags.

This led to authorities confiscating a total of 326 large and small bales of used clothing and six bales of fake shoes. Estimated value of seized goods is placed at P2.2 million.

According to Huesca, an informant reported said illegal activity naming suspects Guo Xin Huo (alias Alex), a Chinese national, and Lauro Lastima (alias Toto), a resident of Batinguel, as the brains behind the operation.

Huesca further disclosed that the Chinese national could not present the necessary documents required for extended stay in the country. Authorities are currently coordinating with the Bureau of Immigration to determine entry status of the suspect.

The Chinese suspect, for her part, vehemently denied the charges lodged against her, saying she is only a “watcher” (bantay) of the ukay-ukay.

The other suspect, Toto, however contradicted the previous testament claiming that he was being paid by the Chinese national P300 a day as the hired help in the bodega.