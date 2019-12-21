P27.8M Christmas bonus to regulars

CITY HALL BONANZA

All of the city’s 941 officials, regular and casual employees have already received P32.5 million worth of bonuses days before Christmas.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo has approved the relase of the cash gift of P5,000; Service Recognition Incentive of P6,000 and Productivity Enhancement Incentive worth P5,000 for each of the city’s official, regular and casual emplyoyee excluding the 13th month pay that is equivalent to one month salary for each recipient.

Meanwhile, Jor Order workers in the city government will each receive gifts from their fellow employees as there is no basis in law and the Administrative Order No. 9 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte entitling them to receive bonuses.

This is the reason why Mayor Remollo implemented an across-the-board increase in the daily rate of each Jor Order Worker by P50/day in 2016 and P20/day in 2019 so that the lowest paid JO now receives P 380/day.

Hence, Mayor Remollo made sure that each JO will receive an additional P 1, 500.00 per month or P 18, 480 per year, which would help compensate for not receiving benefits as regular employees.

Mayor Remollo has also given instructions that those JOs who have been in service for a long period 10 years-above must be given priority in the promotions provided they meet all the qualifications such as Civil Service eligibility, educational attainment, trainings etc.