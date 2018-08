Civil works are in full steam in order to finish the widening of Banica Bridge in Lukewright into four lanes to accommodate a bigger volume of vehicles and relieve the traffic congestion in this vital link. Mayor Remollo has appealed to the public for their patience and understanding since the other half of the bridge has been closed to traffic. However, the current inconvenience is small price to pay in exchange of the long term the relief and safety among motorists and pedestrians.