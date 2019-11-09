P2M Bilibid drugs busted; 9 arrested

Illegal drugs believed to be repacked inside the Bilibid penitentiary in Muntinglupa, which had a street value of around P2-Million were among this week’s biggest shabu haul even as the issue of drug recycling continues to haunt PNP front.

This developed as nine suspects were arrested along with the seizure of some P2.1 million worth of illegal drugs in separate buy bust operations in Dumaguete City and in other parts of Negros Oriental by joint operatives from the Philippine National Police, PDEA and NOPPO.

The single biggest haul of illegal drugs amounted to P2,040,000 seized from two suspects, a man and woman, last weekend in Taclobo, Dumaguete City.

Police identified the suspects as Chira Joy Libradilla and Kentford Cabriana, who yielded 27 sealed sachets filled with 300 grams of shabu, several paraphernalia and a motorcycle.

Also arrested in Dumaguete City for involvement in the illegal drugs trade were: suspects Mark Nicolas Garcia, who yielded P 23, 800 worth of shabu; Edmund Roy Labong who was caught with P 34, 000 worth of illegal drugs; Laline Solibas of Barangay Cadawinonan of Barangay Bajumpandan allegedly in possession of P 27, 200 worth of shabu.

In Vallehermoso, two suspects were arrested after a buy bust operation in Barangay Poblacion. Police identified the suspects as Julian Francis Caingcoy and Rolando Francisco, both were allegedly in possession of six pieces of sachets with shabu worth P 8, 600.

In Canlaon City, Marvin D. Amaca was also nabbed in a buy bust operation in Barangay Malaiba under the supervision of Acting Chief-of-Police Lt. Col. Joeson Parallag. Also confiscated were shabu worth P 12, 920.00.

Meanwhile, Roel V. Solon was arrested following the service of a search warrant issued by RTC Branch 75 Executive Judge Rosario Carriaga. Authorities confiscated from the suspect a small sachet with shabu worth P 2, 000.00 and a .38 caliber revolver with various ammunition.

Finally, another search warrant was served against Anecito Tamon of Barangay Olandao by a team led by Police Lt. Douglas Ferrer of Basay PNP and the 705th Regional Mobile Force Battalion under Police Captain Ranie Bantolio.

RTC Branch 63 Judge Gerardo Paguio Jr. issued the search warrant that resulted in the confiscation of the following firearms with ammunition: 1 piece INGRAM and a Caliber .38 smith and Wesson revolver along with several magazines, bullets and silencer.