P380-M farm-to-market road breaks ground in Guihulngan

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednes-day for a farm-to-market road (FMR) worth P380 million connecting barangays Hilaitan to Trinidad in Guihulngan City.

The 22-kilometer FMR or concreting of road will directly benefit at least 12,000 residents of the two barangays. The road helps transport agricultural products from the hinterland barangays down to the Poblacion markets which is a huge concern of the farmers. The road construction is a big support for the small farmers to bring their harvest down to the market that would greatly help in the pricing of their farm produce. (By Jennifer C. Tilos)

‘Dagyawan’ tackles local concerns in North City

By Jennifer C. Tilos

Over 500 barangay residents from 10 barangays identified as insurgency-conflict areas in Guihulngan City and officials from different national and local government agencies participated in the Dagyawan sa Barangay: Talakayan para sa Mamamayan held yesterday in Guihulngan City Gymnasium.

Negros Oriental is the first in the country to initiate the conduct of Dagyawan sa Barangay that aims to provide an avenue where locals can raise their issues and concerns directly to government agencies for the improvement of the delivery of basic services in their communities. This is also part of the strategies in addressing insurgency issues in the area through the Negros Oriental Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NOTF-ELCAC) by responding to the basic needs in the vulnerable areas in the province.

Law protects brgy officials responding to VAWC cases

By Roi Lomotan

An official from the City Prosecutor’s Office here assured barangay officials that they are protected by the law when they respond to incidents of Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) reported to them.

Atty. May Flor Duka of the City Prosecutor’s Office reiterated this to dispel fears among barangay officials over retaliatory actions that may done against them by the person apprehended for committing VAWC or their families. “Dili man mawala manghulga ang pamilya especially sa atong mga barangay captain. In cases like this naa moy balaod na moproteksyon ninyo (Threats from the family of the offenders can’t be avoided but in cases like this there is a law that would protect you),” Duka said.

Dgte to propose P925-M 2020 budget up by P130M

By Jennifer C. Tilos

The Dumaguete City administration will pro-pose a P925-million annual budget for 2020, which is a huge increase from P790 million in the current year 2019.

Buoyed by a robust local economy, Dumaguete City is poised to pass its biggest-ever budget in history for 2020, which will significantly increase public spending in infrastructure, enhance the delivery basic social services, and ensure the provision of modern equipment for the use and enjoyment of its citizens and visitors alike. Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo credited both the honest taxpayers and the industrious tax collectors led by City Treasurer Cristina Merced for the significant increase in the budget for next year.