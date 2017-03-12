P3M aid to Surigao

The Negros Oriental provincial government will extend P3-M financial assistance for victims of the 6.7 magnitude earthquake that recently hit Surigao City.

In a Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) meeting recently, Executive Officer Adrian Sedillo of PDRRMC said the funds will be taken from the 2015 PDRRM fund’s unexpended balance. However, the assistance will be sent through the PDDRMC of Surigao del Norte after it is approved by the Sanggunian Panlalawigan. Sedillo said the amount will be taken from the 30% of the 5% calamity fund as quick response fund (QRF).