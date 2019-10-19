P43.6-M bridge for bid

INFOBYTES

The full span concrete bridge connecting barangays Batinguel and Bagacay along the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) office here will open for bidding on Oct. 10.

Dumaguete City Bids and Awards Committee confirmed this following the pre-bid conference participated in by several construction firms to clarify matters before they ultimately decide to make the bid for the P43.6-M infrastructure. Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo said the proposed second bridge traversing Banica River will replace the old spillway so that it can be utilized even during flooding. (By Jennifer C. Tilos)

Winners bag P30K

By Jennifer C. Tilos

Senior high school students of Southland College in Kabankalan City Inc. received P30,000 cash prize as this year’s grand winner of Battle of the Brains (BOTB) environmental quiz bee.

Both Jandale Samillano, 18, and Paul Piralta, 17, of Southland College bested nine other school-finalists in Negros Island. Jandale is considering spending his share apart from the cash prize for incidental expenses to take college scholarship examinations in Bacolod City aside from replacing his broken cellphone. Organized by Energy Development Corporation (EDC), this annual inter-school quiz competition intends to continue spreading awareness on the importance of renewable energy as one of the solutions to fighting climate change.

‘LECHON’ strategy vs ASF

By Roi Lomotan

The Department of Agriculture (DA-7) has come up with strategies to prevent the entry and control the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) which currently plagues the global hog industry.

DA-7 formed the acronym “LECHON” where every letter stands for a measure or a step to prevent the entry of ASF in the region or contain the spread of the disease once it infects domestic hogs. The acronym stands for the following: Locate affected areas and have mandatory testing, Execute biosecurity measures, or the 1-7-10 kilometer protocol, Coordinated action with relevant stakeholders, to curb the spread of the disease, Heightened biosecurity, Obtain political support to implement the measures, and Notify authorities relevant stakeholders through risk communication and efficient reporting.

Police community precinct now in Guihulngan City

By Roi Lomotan

Another Police Community Precinct (PCP) has been established in Brgy. Buenavista here in response to the residents’ call for heightened security.

Philippine National Police (PNP-7) Regional Director Brigadaire General Debold Sinas led the opening and inauguration of PCP in Brgy. Buenavista on Sept. 28, 2019 along with Acting Provincial Police Director PCOL. Rizalito Gapas. This can be also considered as sub-station. The sub-station can facilitate blotter and police investigation, and it will also have its own patrol. It is backed up by one platoon of our mobile force to protect them from any form of harassment,” Sinas told some members of the media in an interview.