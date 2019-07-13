P45M oval-aqua fix for 12 ASEAN school games in Negros Oriental

NEGROS ORIENTAL – Two major sports facilities of the province will undergo major multi-million upgrades in preparation for the hosting of both Dumaguete City and Negros Oriental of the 12th Association of Southeast Asian School Games slated in November 2020.

The 12th ASEAN Schools Games is regional Asiawide version of the Philippines UNIGAMES which was also held here last year in Dumaguete. At least 2,000 athletes and coaches from 10 ASEAN countries will see action here in various spot events.

Both Governor Roel Degamo and Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo reiterated their joint commitment to Department of Education Secretary Leonor Magtolis-Briones to host the annual games participated by the elite student athletes in the 10 member countries of ASEAN.

The two officials sent a letter request to the Philippine Sports Commission to provide the necessary funds for the rehabilitation and upgrade of the Perdices Coliseum at P 36 million and the Lorenzo G. Teves Memorial Aqua Center for P 10 million to ensure that they will pass the international standards.

The estimated costs were based on the ocular inspections conducted by a team of engineers from the provincial government, PSC and the Department of Education. The rubberized track will have to be totally replaced and other facilities must be upgraded while the aqua center will be fitted with touch pads, among other improvements.

Some 2, 500 studentathletes from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia, Brunei Darussalam, Laos, the Philippines, Singapore, and Indonesia will compete in athletics, swimming, badminton, volleyball, sepak takraw, table tennis, beach volleyball and basketball.

Hosting this international event affirms the position of Dumaguete City as an emerging sports tourism hub of the Philippines with the strong partnership of the provincial government under Governor Degamo.

Practically all the major hotels in Dumaguete City and resorts in Dauin will accommodate the guests and their stay will prove to be a boon to the local economy as the international athletes, coaches and their supporters would spend almost P 500 million during their stay and subsequent tours of the tourism destination of the province and Central Visayas Region.