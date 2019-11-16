P5M halfway house of ex-rebs

INFOBYTES

The Negros Oriental Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NOTF ELCAC) is set to construct a halfway house worth P5 million for former rebels in the province.

The province was picked as one of the pilot provinces in the region for the construction of a halfway house as it remains to be affected by communist groups among the four provinces in Central Visayas. In a Dagyawan sa Barangay forum held in the municipality of Siaton, Regional Director Leocadio Trovela of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG-7) together with Gov. Roel Degamo, Provincial Director PCol. Julian Entoma of Negros Oriental Provinial Police Office (NOPPO), and Brigade Commander Col. Noel Baluyan of 302nd IB Philippine Army took turns in signing their commitment of support in the construction of a shelter conducive for the reintegration of former rebels into mainstream society. (By Jennifer C. Tilos)

MORE INFOBYTES NEWS…

Ex-NPA supporters back LGU

By Leandria Pagunsan

Around 600 supporters of the New People’s Army (NPA) from the eight barangays in Guihulngan City recently pledged their support to the city government of Guihulngan in a ceremony held at the city gymnasium.

The NPA supporters were identified during the Community Support Program (CSP) conducted by the 94th Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army based in La Libertad, Negros Oriental. During the CSP, the team from 94th IB held a dialogue with residents in the barangay to discuss their needs and assured them of the government’s support and assistance.

DTI monitors pork prices

By Jennifer C. Tilos

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has monitored the prices of pork products in anticipation of its demand during the holiday season.

DTI Assistant Secretary for Consumer Protection Group Atty. Ann Claire Credo-Cabochan said in a Kapihan sa PIA forum that due to the threat of African Swine Fever (ASF), the department also expects shortage in the supply of ham and other Noche Buena products this Christmas, which may affect the prices. “The increase may be very minimal, but we will have it analyzed and checked if the increase of price is justifiable or not,” Cabochan said.

50K Ultramarathon

By Jennifer C. Tilos

Negros Oriental Sports Confederation is set to hold its run for a cause dubbed “50K Leon Kilat Ultra” for emergency medical gears of ONE Rescue.

The organizers has encouraged marathoners in the country as well as local runners to participate in the race that kicks off on Dec. 7 to 8 in the municipality of Bacong. The Marathon Festival which honors local hero Lt. Gen. Pantaleon Villegas, also known as Leon Kilat who was born in Bacong, will feature three run-categories, namely: 50K ultra, 21K, and 20K. According to Paultom Paras, NegOr Sports and Race Director, the marathon will support ONE Rescue Emergency Medical Service for its emergency medical tools that greatly help quick responses, usually to transport victims of vehicular accidents.