P8M fines set landfill rush

After being slapped with approximately P8.5 million in fines by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Negros Island Region, the twenty-three cities and towns affected in NegOr are accelerating their efforts to shut down their open dump site and build sanitary landfills.

Charge it to that old Filipino Maniana habit. The P8.5Millioin fine to the LGUs made them jump from their seat,or the next fine will come.

In fact, five municipalities and Dumaguete City are amenable to forming a cluster and to pool their resources for the purchase of lot, operation and maintenance of the sanitary landfill.

Valencia Vice-Mayor Romeo Alviola confirms that Zamboanguita, Dauin, Bacong, Sibulan and San Jose are ready to discuss in details the proposed establishment of a landfill in his town particularly in Barangay Malaunay where solid waste from said LGUs will be disposed in accordance to the law.

Alviola said that based on conservative estimates, a sanitary landfill would require some P 75 million that would be too costly for the already cash deficient LGUs to provide, hence, the proposal to group themselves in one cluster to ease the financial burden.

Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo has expressed interest in helping fellow LGUs to purchase the 8- hectare lot in Valencia town provided that it will pass the geo-hazard survey and other requirements of the DENR.

In fact, the city government has appropriated an initial amount of P 5 million for the land acquisition on top of the P28.7 million appropriation for the purchase of 2 brand new garbage compactors, dump trucks and other programs for solid waste management.

City Environment and Natural Resources Rossel Marie Garcia said that the proposed waste-to-energy scheme under Private-Public- Partnership remains a viable option with the imprimatur of DENR.

Nevertheless, the municipal mayors of the five towns are keen of meeting with Mayor Remollo to finalize their collaboration in setting up a common sanitary landfill for the cluster at the soonest possible time to demonstrate their firm commitment to comply with the law and to be given reprieve in the collection of fines.

Garcia also served notice to all the 30 component barangays of Dumaguete City to strictly observe the policy of segregation at source and reiterated the firm commitment of the present administration for the eventual closure of the open dump site in Barangay Candau-ay.

DENR imposed the highest penalty of P 2.5 million to Dumaguete City along with another unidentified LGU. But many other LGUs have kept mum on the amount of fines imposed since these are not yet final while appeals have already been filed.

Of the twenty-five cities and municipalities composing Negros Oriental, only the cities of Bayawan and Canlaon were spared from the fines after proving that their sanitary landfills are functioning well.

