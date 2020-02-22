Pag-IBIG forecloses lots with LOVE….

Living up to its name, Pag-ibig Funds of the gov-ernment has foreclosed over 56 housing properities which have failed ot pay their amortizations, but announced it will open these for auction on easy terms “with love.”

Fifty Six properties under Pag-IBIG Fund Dumaguete City Branch are set to be auctioned on February 27, 2020.

Pag-IBIG Dumaguete Acquired Asset Division chief, Angelo Hermosisima invites those who are interested to attend the public auction at Bethel Guest House, Dumaguete City.

Six of the properties are in Dumaguete City, two in Bayawan City, and 46 in Sibulan town. “Most of the properties are unoccupied. Meaning, they can immediately transfer,” said Wilmer Lirazan, department manager of Loans Management and Recovery Department.

Some properties are located at Aldea Homes, Estancia and Pacific Square in Sibulan and Jasonville and Katrina Homes in Dumaguete.

Interested bidders are encouraged to visit the properties by checking the list at their website at www.pagibigfund.gov.ph .

At the website, bidders can check the invitation to bid, list of properties, pictures, minimum bid prizes, status of titles, and occupancy status, which can be basis for their bidding proposals.

Hermosisima said bidders who can’t attend the auction can send a representative dully authorized through a special power of attorney.

Unlike previous auctions, bidders will not be known since their bids will be placed inside a sealed enveloped. “Sealed (envelopes) dili mi makahibalo pila ang gibid. We will provide you with a bid form and the bid envelop,” explains Hermosisima.

Bidders are required to prepare a 5 percent cash bond for each property they wish to acquire. The auction will only accept cash or manager’s check payment named to Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG Fund.

The bid offer of the highest bidder will be considers as the selling price and the 5 percent bond as the down payment.

Successful bidders can pay through three options: within 30 days from receipt of the notice of award; 12-month payment scheme; or through a 6.3 percent long term instalment scheme through Pag-IBIG’s housing loan.

“The good news with acquired assets, it does not have equity, expect those paid through a housing loan (at Pag-IBIG),” said Hermosisima.

For those who are not eligible for a housing loan, bidders can look for a co-borrower within the family. Bidders, who does not have any living kin, can look for a person who is willing to be a co-owner.

Hermosisima said they will try to conduct similar public auction every quarter in the Visayas. Aside from Negros Oriental, the provinces of Cebu, Leyte, Samar, Bohol, and Siqujor are under their area.

“Whether you are married or single, or getting married soon, now is the best time to get a property,” said Lirazan. (RYAN SOROTE)