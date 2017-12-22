PAGASA downgrades storm signal in Negros Oriental to one (1)

DUMAGUETE CITY – The country’s weather bureau has issued an updated report of Tropical Storm Vinta which is now traversing Compostela Valley. PAGASA also downgraded the storm signal issued for Negros Oriental from No. 2 to No. 1.

Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo, who presided the meeting of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, ordered all concerned agencies to be ready to respond to any eventuality.

It was learned that Amihan or North East Monsoon pulled “Vinta” downward that slightly changed its track sparing the province and city from the storm’s full wrath and worse possible effects. Nevertheless, we should also pray that the rest of the country particularly in Mindanao will be safe.

Signal No. 1 means that Dumaguete City and the rest of the province will experience scattered to widespread moderate to heavy rains and winds of between 30 to 60 kph in the next 36 hours.

Rescue One, Philippine National Red Cross, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine National Police and Philippine Coast Guard have all committed to help in the evacuation of affected residents particularly those living along the flood prone barangays.

The Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office or DRRMO has deployed teams to inspect the barangay and alert the residents for possible flooding and landslides. The City Social Welfare Office and the City Health Office have also put their personnel, readied their food and medical supply for use by the survivors.

The City Engineer made available its dump trucks, payloaders and backhoes for deployment to clear debris and restore vital installations that may be affected by heavy downpour.

To augment the available rescue vehicles, Mayor Remollo will also dispatch his privately owned vans upon request by the DRRMO.

Barangay officials are reminded that being in the frontline, they are supposed to closely monitor the situation of their constituents and be updated of the latest advisory from PAGASA and DRRMO.

For any request of assistance, kindly contact the DRRMO at 225-1911 and 226-3483; Jomari Callao – 09975833533; Ronnie Calumpang – 09184540491; PNP Dumaguete – 225-1766; Red Cross – 225-2835; NORECO II 225-4830 and 422-6522; Fire Department 225-3445; Coast Guard – 225-5906 and PAG-ASA 225-2804.