Palace allays fears of abuses

Malacañang on June 18, welcomed the state ment of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) that there has been no incident of human rights abuses reported since President Rodrigo Duterte placed Mindanao under martial law last month.

“We welcome the remarks of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) that there have been no reports of human rights abuses and/or violations committed by authorities after the President placed the whole island of Mindanao under Martial Law,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.