President Duterte, has lost his marbles, when he announced that those police men charged with the killing of Mayor Rolando Espinosa, Sr., the father of the number one druglord of the Visayas – Kerwin Espinosa, will just plead guilty so that President Duterte can pardon them. This can be done legally or constitutionally, but, this is contrary to the reason for granting the power of pardon to the President.

Executive clemency is granted for the purpose of relieving the harshness of the law, or correcting mistakes in the administration of justice, like for example, a person serving sentence by virtue of a final judgment may be extended a pardon if it is subsequently discovered that he is innocent. Under our Revised Penal Code, the judge may in his decision make a recommendation for the pardon of the convict if warranted by the circumstances of the commission of the offense, as where the accused is found guilty of killing her father for raping her.

The exercise of the pardoning power is discretionary with the President, except in cases of impeachment, or violation of election law. The grant of absolute pardon is to restore not only his civil and political rights, especially if the pardon is absolute, like the pardon given by President Gloria Arroyo to President Estrada for being and absolute pardon. All his political and civil rights are restored that is why he is now the City Mayor of Manila. Reason is the spirit of the law, the moment that reason ceases, the law dies.

If President Duterte pardon those killers of Mayor Rolando Espinosa, Sr., there is no more rule of law. He should be impeached or be declared a NON-COMPOS MENTIS – “NOT OF SOUND MIND.”

