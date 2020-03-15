Passages in our lives

YOUR WELLNESS

Passages in our ever-changing lives incudes death in our family, children leaving home, new relationships, retirement, moving, and career change.

As Alan Watts said, ”No one imagines that a symphony is supposed to improve in quality as it goes along, or that the whole object of playing it is to reach the finale. The point of music is discovered in every moment of playing and listening to it. It is the same, I feel, with the greater part of our lives, and if we are unduly absorbed in improving them we may forget altogether to live them.”

Helen Keller said it well:

”Life is either a daring adventure or nothing. To keep our faces toward change and behave like free spirits in the presence of fate is strength undefeatable.”

It is said that life is what you make of it. We can simply do our best, never deceive anyone, be gentle to people when they are suffering — and accept change as inevitable.