Passing God’s test

God never intended for Abraham to kill Isaac even though He put Abraham to a tough test. Abraham passed it. He was willing to give up even his beloved son to show his love for God. This act of love is mirrored by the Father Himself when He gave Jesus to die for our sins so that we can be with Him in heaven.

In the Gospel , Jesus showed that He has the authority to forgive sins. We can speak words of forgiveness, but none of us can command a sick person to get well. Only Jesus can. What does this mean for us? What response does Jesus expect from us?