The passion and death of Jesus Christ is good news

Why is the Passion and Death of Jesus Christ Good News? The Prophet Isaiah depicts to us a mysterious Servant of God, faithful to God, yet our Lord Jesus Christ was received violently and harshly by the people. So, in the midst of that suffering, what is the Good News? The Servant of God, Jesus Christ, proclaims that He believes in God. He proclaims that “God is my help… God is my vindication”. For as long as I am with God, I will not be put to shame.

In the world where people forget principles, faith, commitments in order to please worldly powers, it is Good News to have a Servant of God who can bear anything because he believes in God, because God is his help. And it is with God’s approval that Jesus seeks not any earthly approval. And we see this in Jesus, and that’s Good News. In St. Paul’s letter to the Philippians (Phil.2:6-11), the death of Jesus is depicted as part of the whole process of the Son of God’s humility, love and freedom where this Son of God emptied Himself in order to be one with us. Again, this is Good News. God can go to that extent of losing everything in order to be with us, in order to gain us. And no human person will ever be alone. That is the Good News. The Good News is Jesus’ communion with us, communion with human beings. His sufferings, His death, are all ways of assuring us that we will never be alone. When you read the narrative of Jesus’ passion, I am sure that you can identify with Jesus. Yes Jesus experienced these. If I may relate His sufferings with my own sufferings, I know Jesus understands, and Jesus is with me. And if we may recall the many people who are suffering today, and if you know some of them, assure them that Jesus is with them.

If we recall the different episodes in the Passion of Jesus Christ, we see the many experiences of betrayal that He suffered. He was already troubled. He had the supper with his friends, but in the supper He knew that He would be betrayed by his close friends. In the garden, when He needed companions, the apostles slept.