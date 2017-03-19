EDITORIAL: Pay-parking time

With the limitation of available parking spaces in the current congested downtown area, while the City government is expanding its wings to the outlaying barangays, it is time for citizens to open their vacant lots for pay-parking of private vehicles. It’s good business to allow the parking of 5,000 four-wheel drives and 30,000 motorcycles.

There are ancestral houses that are now abandoned and dilapidated. There are vacant private idle lots nearby and even government can still squeeze many medium size vacant lots for pay-parking outside city streets which are badly needed for increasing numer of vehicles yearly to the tune of at least 1500 vehicles of all types.

It is also timely to remind our commercial lot owners who set-back their properties for parking that the law does not give them the exclusive right to choose who should park in those areas since precisely, this easement gives the City government the option to allow vehicle parking as part of the conditions for granting the mayor’s permit to operate.

However, the City Council opined that the owners of these commercial lots with set-back for parking should give preference to their customers, but cannot deprive others from parking if there is still space. That is the ordinance said city councilors. Very soon pay-parking rates will be legislated.

Those “chained” parking spaces for commercial lots is illegal because part of the mayor’s permit is for the owners to allow public parking aside from the preference given for their customers.

