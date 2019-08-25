PDEA deploys K9 unit in NegOr ports

For the first time in Negros Oriental, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Unit has utilized its own K9 unit in order to intensify operations to intercept the entry of illegal drugs in the province and the City of Dumaguete by conducting surprise inspections in various ports of the province. ILLEGAL DRUGS reportedly come from Cebu and Mindanao.

The authorities are on high alert with the upcoming festivities up to Christmas season to prevent traffickers in transporting millions worth of illegal drugs. Apparently, the sources of these illegal drugs are from Cebu or Mindanao.