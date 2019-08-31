PDEA putting pieces together in drug game

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Negros Oriental is putting pieces of information together in hoping to make a break in the intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

Under the leadership of Agent Gladys Grace Cruz, PDEA agents intercepted one kilo og suspected shabu granules worth P6.8 million last week at the Sibulan wharf, and last night, it confiscated during a buy-bust operation 300 more or less grams of shabu from a suspected courier with an estimated dangerous drugs board value of P2.04 million at the housing site in Barangay Cadawinonan.

Deputy provincial team leader Agent Jan Keith Capili identified the suspect as Jerick Calugcugan, who was caught enflagrante delicto by a police-poseur buyer in possession of the illegal drugs.

According to Capili, the transaction was for delivery of P160,000 worth of shabu. In an interview, Calugcugan vehemently denied ownership of one big bulto of shabu and another one bulto which, he said were recovered from his parked motorcycle.

Suspect has admitted he is merely a “runner” to be able to earn money for his newlyborn baby and that he is sure to be positive for use of illegal substance when drug tested last night.

Also recovered from the suspect include an improvised glass tooter, lighters, calculator and other illegal drugs paraphernalia.

This developed as the person who threw shabu inside the district jail in Bajumpanda and caught in the CCTV footage of the facility is already identified.

Unknowingly, PDEA agents were able to arrest the suspect in another buy-bust operation in Purok Matinabangon 5 in Calindagan recently identified as Florian Gerumo, also known as “Toting”.

During tactical interrogation, Gerumo claimed he and the driver of the motorcycle were paid P1,000 each just to throw the bultos of shabu towards the vacant area inside the facility. Unfortunately for them, the items were recovered by jailguards.jrg