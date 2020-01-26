PH worst ranking in read, math, sci

MANILA, Philippines — Education Secretary Leonor Briones has ordered a review of the country’s basic education curriculum, especially whether English was being taught effectively, after the Philippines showed a dismal performance in reading, math and science in an assessment by an international agency.

According to results of the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) released on Tuesday, Filipinos fared worst among 79 countries in reading literacy and second lowest in both mathematical and scientific literacy.

The Philippines joined what was essentially an educational achievement test through Pisa for the first time in 2018. The assessment is administered to 600,000 15-year-old students from participating countries in a two-hour computer-based test. It is conducted in the countries’ medium of instruction which, for the Philippines, is English.

“It (English) is clearly a weakness of our learners and could possibly have an effect on [their] performance,” said Briones. “Therefore, I direct the Curriculum and Instruction [Office] … to look into this proficiency in English, particularly in science and mathematics.”

In a statement, the Department of Education (DepEd) conceded that the results showed the “urgency of addressing issues and gaps in attaining quality of basic education in the Philippines.”

Setting benchmark

“By participating in Pisa, we will be able to establish our baseline in relation to global standards, and benchmark the effectiveness of our reforms moving forward,” it said. “The Pisa results, along with our own assessments and studies, will aid in policy formulation, planning and programming.”

‘Very useful’

Speaking before a gathering of teachers, school administrators, education officials and representatives of private education groups, Briones said the Pisa results would “be very useful to us.”

Going by Pisa standards, the results showed a dire situation for basic education in the Philippines. (Phil Info Agency)