Phil Stats to pilot own staff for IDs

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) will pilot implementation of the Philippine Identification System on its own employees numbering about 3,000 all over the country.

This was disclosed by PSA Negros Oriental provincial administrator Ariel Fortuito who said this will enable the PSA to monitor the registration process and in case problems are encountered, it can easily be corrected.

He said roll out of the identification system piloting the PSA employees is scheduled to commence next month after which PSA will coordinate with agencies in government where the ID can be used, like the Social Security System (SSS), Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), PhilHealth, among others, instead of conducting a massive registration, and to find out later that the ID will not work.

Aside from the implementation of the national ID system, PSA is also preparing for the census of population next year, the results of which will be used by government planners in crafting laws and as basis in the computation of the Internal Revenue Allotment of local government units.