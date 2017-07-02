Philippine revolution in Neg.Or.

It would be too long to describe here in detail all the complex socio-economic and political factors leading to the Philippine Revolution in Negros Oriental.

For one thing, in May 1897 the Rubi family of five brothers and two sisters in Dumaguete were exiled to Iloilo. Although they were not Tagalogs, “they were of rebellious and violent character by their arrogant conduct had frequently disturbed the tranquility of Negros Oriental and Siquijor.”

It was further added that “they were inclined to propagate ideas contrary to public order and to inspire rebellion against the authorities.”

However, Governor Antonio Ferrer would still believe in April 1898 that the inhabitants of the province were “peaceful in character,” and there existed “no associations whether authorized or secret.” The Governor also pointed out that “the Very Reverend Parish Priests… considering their prestige and authority in their respective towns, do not abuse their positions nor cause prejudice that can elevate a just protest.”

In the entire Negros Island, the Augustinian Recoleto Congregation did not possess any friar lands.